Rob Reiner, a renowned filmmaker known for classics like "The Princess Bride" and "When Harry Met Sally," has died at 78.

He and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead Sunday at their Los Angeles home.

Authorities are investigating it as an apparent homicide. Reiner, son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, became a major Hollywood figure with hits like "This Is Spinal Tap."

He co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment, producing successes like "Seinfeld."

Reiner was also a passionate liberal activist.

His legacy includes a blend of comedy, drama, and advocacy, leaving a lasting impact on film and culture.