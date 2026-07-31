NextStar Energy workers voting next week on tentative deal

Unionized workers at NextStar Energy in Windsor will be voting on a tentative agreement next week.

Unifor Local 444 says the vote will take place on Thursday, August 6.

According to the union, details of the agreement will be released to the members via Zoom at 9 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The union says the workers will vote on the deal electronically.

Local 444 posted to social media early Monday morning that a tentative deal had been reached between the company and the union.

Last week, the union reported that members had voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike to back their demands in a new contract.

The workers ratified a one-year agreement last July that included a one-time wage increase of five per cent, lump sum payments, and pension improvements.

Local 444 represents 800 workers at the east-end battery facility.