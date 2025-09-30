Nexpress services at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel are completely restored.

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation took the Nexpress system offline on Monday due to technical difficulties, which continued into the day on Tuesday.

The tunnel corporation posted to social media that services in Detroit and Windsor are back online as of Tuesday evening.

Many Nexpress customers had multiple charges applied to their account due to the glitch. The post states that duplicate charges have been reversed, and refunds will be completed within the next seven days.

Nexpress is a prepaid account allowing users to cross the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel by driving through any toll lane, deducting from your account per trip.

Due to the incident, the tunnel corporation was charging everyone the Nexpress rate of $5.90 Canadian, down from the normal credit/debit fee of $7.75.

Fares will be back to their regular posted rates in Windsor starting at midnight.

CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation Tal Czudner stated that they were migrating some data between the United States and Canada, which caused some Nexpress customers to be charged multiple times.