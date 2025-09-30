A "computer glitch" is being blamed for the Nexpress system being offline and cardholders being charged multiple times at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation took the Nexpress system offline Monday due to technical difficulties, which continue Tuesday.

CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation Tal Czudner told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that they were migrating some data between the United States and Canada.

"A little too much information got passed along, causing some of our Nexpress customers to be charged multiple times," he says. "If you were going over to buy a Coney dog, you might have been charged 10 or 20 or 30 times for your visit, causing a lot of the banks to shut things down."

Nexpress is a prepaid account allowing users to cross the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel by driving through any toll lane, deducting from your account per trip.

Czudner says the charges have not been put back on the card yet.

"We're in the process of fixing all that. We did need to fix the Nexpress problem first and have contacted the customers as much as we can," he says.

While work continues to correct the Nexpress system, the tunnel corporation is charging everyone the Nexpress rate of $5.90 Canadian, down from the normal credit/debit fee of $7.75.