New surveillance footage released in Windsor arson probe

Windsor police release additional surveillance footage after an arson on Ottawa Street.

Windsor police continue to investigate an arson that caused $1 million in damages.

The police service says its arson unit obtained additional surveillance footage of the suspect and released the footage Friday afternoon.

The additional footage comes two days after police first put out a surveillance video that captured a person of interest running from the scene.

As heard on AM800 news, the fire broke out Thanksgiving morning just before 7:30 at a two-storey building in the 1200 block of Ottawa Street.

Police say investigators found a gas can inside the building that houses commercial and residential units.

Investigators say the building was heavily damaged and reported no injuries.

The original surveillance footage shows a person of interest running from behind the building and heading north on Hall Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

The person is described as having a thin to medium build and wearing a dark hoodie, black pants, large work boots and light-coloured gloves.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance or dashcam footage from between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 to contact investigators.