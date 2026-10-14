News

$1 million in damage after Thanksgiving arson in Walkerville

By
Dustin Coffman
am800-news-thanksgiving-2026-arson Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious fire caused about $1 million in damage in Walkerville on Thanksgiving morning. Oct. 14, 2026. (Source: WPS)

Published: 

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious fire caused about $1 million in damage in Walkerville on Thanksgiving morning.

Officers were called to a two-storey building in the 1200 block of Ottawa Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Ottawa Street fire Police and firefighters on scene after a fire on Ottawa Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. (Source: Michael Rainone)

The building, which contains commercial and residential units, was heavily damaged.

Police say investigators found a gas can inside the building. No injuries were reported.

Surveillance video captured a person of interest running from behind the building and heading north on Hall Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

The person is described as having a thin to medium build and wearing a dark hoodie, black pants, large work boots and light-coloured gloves.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance or dashcam footage from between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 to contact investigators.