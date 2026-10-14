$1 million in damage after Thanksgiving arson in Walkerville

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious fire caused about $1 million in damage in Walkerville on Thanksgiving morning. Oct. 14, 2026. (Source: WPS)

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious fire caused about $1 million in damage in Walkerville on Thanksgiving morning.

Officers were called to a two-storey building in the 1200 block of Ottawa Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Ottawa Street fire Police and firefighters on scene after a fire on Ottawa Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. (Source: Michael Rainone)

The building, which contains commercial and residential units, was heavily damaged.

Police say investigators found a gas can inside the building. No injuries were reported.

Surveillance video captured a person of interest running from behind the building and heading north on Hall Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE Case #: 26-114741 Police seek suspect following million-dollar arson The Windsor Police Service is seeking a suspect in connection with a million-dollar arson in the Walkerville area. Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on October 12, 2026, officers responded to a report of a fire at a two-story building in the 1200 block of Ottawa Street. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services attended and extinguished the blaze. The fire caused approximately one million dollars in damage to the building, which houses commercial and residential units. No physical injuries were reported. Investigators located a gas can inside the building and deemed the fire to be suspicious. Surveillance video also captured a person of interest running from behind the building then northbound on Hall Avenue past Ottawa Street shortly after the fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. The person of interest is described as having a thin to medium build, wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, black pants, large work boots and light-coloured gloves. Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the immediate area to review any surveillance or dashcam footage recorded between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on October 12. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at https://t.co/vOeTt4pBLI. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 14, 2026

The person is described as having a thin to medium build and wearing a dark hoodie, black pants, large work boots and light-coloured gloves.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance or dashcam footage from between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 to contact investigators.