New parade route proposed amid construction for LaSalle Strawberry Festival

People attend the LaSalle Strawberry Festival at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle. June 8, 2024.

LaSalle council is being asked to approve road closures for the 2026 Strawberry Festival and parade.

The route is changing this year due to Front Road construction.

New closures will be needed along Laurier Parkway at Malden and Disputed Road during the parade on June 13 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Mike Raymond Drive would also be fully closed June 8-14 to support festival setup, pedestrian movement, and parking access at the Vollmer Complex.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says the proposed plan shifts activity closer to the festival site.

“They are proposing a route that kind of more focuses on the Vollmer Complex area, going down Laurier, Mike Raymond Drive, and kind of in that back area,” she said.

She said staff looked at multiple options before settling on a preferred route.

“We obviously don’t want to clog up Malden Road when Front Road is under construction,” said Meloche.

She added that council will be able to ask questions of administration at the meeting.

“What does attendance look like in a scenario like this? Does it make sense to continue with the parade? If it does, is this route the best route?” she said.

“I know this has been with administration and police and everyone’s had eyes on it to decide what made the most sense. So I believe that’s what they’ve presented to us it’s just whether or not we approve and move forward with it this year, and if not, what other options are there.”

The report says there are no additional costs, as all expenses for the road closures are already included in the festival’s regular operating budget.

LaSalle council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.