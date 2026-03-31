To speed up work on the Front Road Storm Sewer Reconstruction project, two separate crews will be on site in LaSalle, bringing more lane restrictions, road closures, and detours.

Work on the $7.9 million project, which includes rebuilding the stretch of Front Road between Boismier Avenue and Reaume Road, resumed in early March after being delayed last summer due to material supply issues.

Work that was previously underway on Front from Lafferty Avenue to Boismier Avenue, now includes a separate phase on Front stretching from Lafferty Avenue to Bouffard Road.

Mayor Crystal Meloche said drivers should expect delays and use posted detours.

"We just really ask that don't speed through the neighbourhoods," she said.

"The weather is getting nice which means there's a lot more kids out on the street on their bikes and just for everyone to slow down, take their time, and leave five or ten minutes extra in the morning because it will definitely have some delays there on Front Road."

Meloche said community response has been positive so far, with only a couple of calls since work began on March 9.

"I think everyone understands that it's needed. It's flood mitigation work which is really important to the area and we're doing what we can to move it along quickly, which is why again we have two separate crews coming to work on those areas just so that we'll hopefully all wrap up, at least this phase of it, in the month of June," said Meloche.

She said access onto Front Road from some side streets will be limited.

"It is that two lanes so they're going to limit where they can, the high areas, and businesses will still be open so people are aware," said Meloche.

"All the businesses will remain open and access available to them. Sometimes we'll have to make closures here and there, but we'll make sure that people can get to all those businesses in that time as well."

Meloche said LaSalle police will be monitoring the area to help ensure safety.