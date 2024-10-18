The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society has announced the hiring of a new executive director.

The board of directors announced Thursday that Lynnette Bain will assume the role of executive director following a selection process led by a recruitment firm.

Bain, who has been serving as vice president of destination development at Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island, will assume the role as of Nov. 11.

The hiring of Bain comes after several months of turmoil around the leadership of the humane society.

In July, Melanie Coulter was fired as executive director of the organization, and then in August, the board chair and vice chair stepped down, being replaced by Matthew Carlini and Jason Pfaff.

Bain says she wants to help those at the organization who are doing a great job.

"Help them with their strategic planning, community outreach, and there's a big milestone coming up because the Humane Society in Windsor and Essex County will be celebrating 100 years in 2026. So, it's a great time to prepare for the next 100 years, and really make sure that this organization is sustainable well into the future."



She says this is the opportunity to move forward, and build bridges with the community.



"The future has so much in store, and I think there's a lot of capacity for this organization to help the animals in the community, give them the voice that they deserve. And listen, there's been a lot of great work done in the past, and there's no one disputing that, but there's ways that we can move forward and look at it through a different lens."



She adds that her life revolves around her three dogs, her cat, and eight horses.



"For me, just having that ability to ensure more animals have a life like mine do - it's really important. And there are so many giving people in our community. Windsor-Essex has one of the most giving communities in the country, and we've shown that year over year for different causes, and I see that same passion on how community members feel about the animals in the community."



Bain says it was a difficult decision to leave TWEPI as she has been with the organization for 13 years.

Bain holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Economics from the University of Windsor and a Masters Certificate in Municipal Leadership from the Schulich School of Business.