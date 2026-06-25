New district aims to turn downtown Windsor into innovation hub

Windsor has a new district in the downtown core called the Innovation District, aimed at strengthening the city’s role as a hub for technology, entrepreneurship, and talent.

The district, unveiled Wednesday, is a partnership between WEtech Alliance, Rocket Innovation Studio, the University of Windsor, St. Clair College, Invest WindsorEssex, and the City of Windsor.

It’s centred around Pitt, Ferry and Chatham streets, building on a cluster of companies already in the core.

WEtech Alliance CEO Yvonne Pilon says the goal is to bring together entrepreneurs, students, businesses, and investors to drive new ideas and opportunities.

“This is kind of the start line, not the finish line,” she said.

“We’ve now given a visual identity to the innovation, the growing innovation community here in downtown Windsor. As you think and look at downtown, we’re building on an existing foundation. There’s already within a .5 kilometre radius, close to 17 startups, tech organizations and companies, and innovation organizations like WEtech Alliance, Invest WindsorEssex.”

am800-news-innovation-district-banner-june2026 Innovation District unveiled in downtown Windsor. June 24, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Pilon says plans for more activity in the core through programming and new business attraction are in the works.

“The big goal is to eventually have a building that is dedicated to innovation technology down the road, but again, we’re at the starting line, we have big big goals, and today is just a really good indicator of what’s to come,” Pilon said.

She says success will be measured by new connections and opportunities created across the region.

“Success for us, and I say this is learning from our friends in Detroit, a lot of the times it’s just people in the door. How many people are coming. Out on the company side, companies landed, IP filings, sales, venture capital raised,” she said.

“We have a lot of metrics we capture, but to me, it’s just getting people downtown and then just building off that momentum.”

The announcement builds on the region’s designation as an Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network development site, reinforcing Windsor-Essex’s position in advanced automotive and mobility technology.

This marks the second named district for the core.

In March, the city unveiled the Market District in the area of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.