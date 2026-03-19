The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is expanding for 2026.

Organizers say there will be 25 per cent more vendors and the introduction of a food hall with potential for a licensed area.

The 2026 season will from every Saturday starting Mar. 28 until Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte Street West and Park Street.

Speaking on AM800's The Kyle Horner Show, Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino said the market draws around 3,000 people each week.

"The farmers' market is really one of our staples of downtown, along with [Windsor International Film Festival], along with fireworks," he said.

"It's one of the biggest reasons, and I think we did a survey for Strengthen the Core and the number one reason people came to downtown Windsor was the farmers' market."

The province announced this week it was expanding tailgating rules beyond sporting events to allow people to bring their own alcohol to cultural or community outdoor events.

Agostino said the announcement presented opportunities for the farmers' market with the introduction of a food hall.

"We can have the potential to have a section where people are enjoying some of the drinks, especially some of the ones that they purchased at the downtown farmers’ market because we do have local wine and craft beer vendors and maybe that will give more of them a reason to come and showcase their products at farmers markets, not just ours, but ones across the province," she said.

A new district, named the Market District, will be unveiled as the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market begins its 2026 season.

Agostino said this is an idea decades in the making and believes clearly defined districts can help fuel economic growth.

"The Market District is going to be running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," he said.

"It's not only going to support the businesses in that area but attract more people that are interested in being part of the Market District, and we're starting small, but, we look forward to growing it over the years and making sure that we do more districts."

Agostino said signage for the Market District will be in place by Mar. 28.