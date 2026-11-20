A line up forms outside of the new Costco in east Windsor before the opening of the new the store, November 20, 2026.

A hustle and bustle in East Windsor today for the opening of the new Costco.

There was a line-up of customers at 3:30 a.m. wrapped around the warehouse on Catherine Street before a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6:30 a.m.

The doors then officially opened just before 7 a.m.

The store is 158,000 square feet, has wider aisles, a larger produce department, an optometrist centre, hearing aid centre, tire department, gas bar and boasts nearly 1,000 parking spaces.

AM800-News-New-East-Windsor-Costco-Ribbon-Cutting-November-2026 Costco officials hold a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to the new store opening, November 20, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Store General Manager Daniel Gomes is thrilled with the turnout.

“I knew we were going to be busy but this is really amazing,” says Gomes. “We were wrapped around the warehouse at the very start and I’m excited to see what the day brings.”

He says the store is very similar to the one on Walker Road.

“We did expand our produce selection, we have close to 100 pallets on the floor here compared to 60-70 at the other location,” he says. “We have an optometrist at this location and a hearing aid centre which is the two biggest differences.”

Gomes says they’ve hired a ton of new people.

“We have a bit over 350 employees, and 200 new jobs created,” says Gomes. “Over 60 new full-time positions created as well and about 17 new promotions into management.”

AM800-News-New-East-Windsor-Costco-Inside-Shoppers-2-November-2026 Shoppers at the checkout inside Windsor's new Costco, November 20, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Former Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says it will be a catalyst for further development and will also very good for the city’s bottom line in terms of property taxes.