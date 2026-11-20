A big day for Costco lovers in Windsor.

The new location on Catherine Street on the city’s east side opened at 7 a.m. Friday after a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The line of customers began to form around 3:30 a.m. for those wanting to be among the first shoppers.

AM800-News-New-Costco-Opening-Day-1-November-2026 Former Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens shopping inside the new Costco in the city's east end, November 20, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Former Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was there.

“It’s really exciting, this was worked on for quite some time and the amount of investment and energy that went into helping to support Costco to open the store. We moved really quick on the city side to get this done.”

Dilkens adds it will be a catalyst for further development.

“Certainly you know a store such as Costco is popular in Windsor if you’ve every shopped at the first store you know how many people are there and busy it is at all times so this will help to relieve some pressure from that store but it’s also very good for the city’s bottom line in terms of property taxes and future development,” he said.

One shopper had high praise for the store.

“When we came in I think overall it’s really spacious, the staff have been very accommodating and overall I think it’s been a good experience so far.”

The shopper added he’ll be back frequently.

“Having two boys, they eat a lot now and ultimately I try to come once a month to stock up but I think Costco does a good job to allow everyone to come in and get what they need, you always go in and think you’re coming in for one thing and end up getting 10 but that’s just the way it is.”

AM800-News-New-Costco-Opening-Day-3-November-2026 The meat department inside Windsor's new Costco location, November 20, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

The store is 158,000 square feet, which is 30,000 square feet larger than the Walker Road site and boasts nearly 1,000 parking spaces.

The new Costco has 350 employees between full-time, part-time and seasonal staff.