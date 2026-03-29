Windsor police say they responded to nearly a dozen crashes on Saturday after black ice created hazardous driving conditions across the city.

Between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., officers responded to multiple weather-related collisions on the E.C. Row Expressway between Huron Church Road and Central Avenue, as well as several crashes near Provincial Road and Walker Road during the same early-morning period.

Police say road conditions were extremely icy, making it difficult for both motorists and emergency vehicles to maintain traction.

One police cruiser responding to the incidents was struck from behind on the expressway near Walker Road.

All drivers remained at the scene, and one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Due to the severity of the conditions and the number of vehicles involved, the expressway was temporarily closed in both directions while emergency crews managed the collisions.

Police remind motorists that black ice can form quickly and is often difficult to see.

Drivers are urged to slow down, increase following distance, and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns.