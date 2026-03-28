Wintery conditions prompted the closure of some E.C. Row Expressway on-ramps on Saturday morning.

Windsor police reported multiple collisions on the expressway both east and westbound between Walker Road and Howard Avenue due to suspected black ice.

Police posted to social media shortly after 7 a.m. stating that some on-ramps would be closed while the city's public works team was notified.

Motorists were asked to avoid the expressway until conditions improved.

The expressway reopened in all directions around 8:30 a.m.