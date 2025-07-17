The former President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital says his departure will not impact the new hospital project.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, David Musyj says his departure will have no affect on the project.

On Wednesday, Windsor Regional Hospital confirmed Musyj would not be returning to the hospital after he was seconded to London Health Sciences Centre more than a year ago to lead the organization through an operating and financial challenge.

Musyj says work on the project stays the same.

"It will have zero impact on the project at all and then eventually the new president and CEO will decide how to move the project forward," says Musyj.

He says the project is moving along but the price is skyrocketing.

"We don't have a definitive price, we just know it's higher and as a result, as we get closer to an RFP stage then we'll have a definitive price, at the RFP stage," he says. "But that's what the government is working with ourselves plus the hundreds of other projects they have across the province of Ontario that are even more than hospitals. We're working through that, they're committed and I would speculate, even in London I get two, three phone calls a week on our project in Windsor that we're dealing with particular issues, so it is active."

In a news release from London Health Sciences Centre, Musyj stated, "I want to be clear: no matter where I am, I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that our new hospital becomes a reality."

The cost of the hospital was estimated to be $2-billion, 10-years ago.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026.

The hospital will be built on County Road 42 and the 9th Concession near Windsor's airport.