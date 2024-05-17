A major leadership change at Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH).

President and CEO David Musyj is headed to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to serve as the hospital's Acting President and CEO.



According to a news release from WRH, it states "in response to a request by London Health Sciences Centre and subsequent conversations with the Windsor Regional Hospital Board of Directors, please be advised that WRH President and CEO David Musyj will be seconded to LHSC as its Acting President and CEO."



The release goes on to say, Musyj and the WRH Board of Directors were directly approached recently by LHSC about this opportunity.



The moves goes into effect on Thursday, May 23.

Musyj has been with Windsor Regional Hospital since 2000 and became president and CEO in December 2007.



He will remain involved in ongoing discussions around the planning and construction of a new hospital for Windsor-Essex.

WRH Board Chair Patti France states, "we wish David success in his role assisting LHSC."

She says "while we will miss David on a day-to-day basis, we are proud of his achievements here locally, extremely excited for his new opportunity and confident in his leadership abilities in this role."

The board for the London hospital also issued a statement saying "this secondment builds on a long history of partnership and collaboration between LHSC and Windsor Regional Hospital. Mr. Musyj’s familiarity with LHSC and our community will be invaluable as he assumes this acting role to provide additional corporate leadership capacity to our already talented executive leadership team."

While Musyj is away, Windsor Regional Hospital's Chief Nursing Executive and Chief Operating Officer Karen Riddell will serve as acting President and CEO for WRH.

WRH says Riddell will remain Chief Nursing Executive but Nicole Krywionek has been promoted to interim Vice-President for the hospital and will sit on the WRH Executive Committee and be responsible for Critical Care, Cardiology, Diagnostic Imaging, Patient Relations, Professional Practice, Corporate Education and Training and Clinical Quality and Safety.

Riddell has been a Registered Nurse for 35 years and has been with WRH since 1999.



Krywionek is a 20-year registered nurse and joined WRH in 2018.

