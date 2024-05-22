The acting president and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says he's honoured to be asked to lead the organization.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, David Musyj says he arrived in the Forest City on Tuesday and officially starts his new role on Thursday, May 23.



He believes making the temporary move to London is the 'right thing to do.'



As AM800 news reported on Friday, Musyj and Windsor Regional Hospital Board of Directors were directly approached by LHSC about the opportunity.



After conversations, Musyj was seconded to LHSC as its Acting President and CEO.



Musyj feels a strong and stable London Health Sciences Centre is needed for the sake of the health care system.



"It's one of the largest hospital systems in all of Canada and if I can help in any way in that regard then I'm going to respond to that call, our board of directors is and what's great is we have such strong bench strength at Windsor Regional," says Musyj. "I'm honoured to have been asked, for individuals to think that I have the background and the experience to do this but again just like in Windsor and in London, I'm only as good as the team that surrounds me and it's a strong team in London that surrounds me."

He says his base salary will remain the same but he does receive an additional stipend.



Musyj says he remains an employee of Windsor Regional Hospital but London is billed for the stipend costs.



"It's approximately in total which includes my living expenses here because I have living expenses like rent, I still pay for my own food and stuff like that but it's approximately $58,000 a month we charge London for this," says Musyj. "At the end of the day Windsor Regional is saving money as a result of this move."

In 2023, Musyj's salary was just over $433,000 and $13,370.00 in taxable benefits.

Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor who is president and CEO of LHSC but is currently on a leave of absence earned $786,000 in 2023 plus $17,580.00 in taxable benefits.

Musyj says he will eventually return to Windsor Regional Hospital and to Windsor.

"The term of this appointment is indeterminate right now, so we take it day by day, month by month and we'll go from there," says Musyj.

He joined Windsor Regional Hospital in 2000 and became president and CEO in December 2007.

Musyj says he will remain involved in ongoing discussions around the planning and construction of a new hospital for Windsor-Essex.



While Musyj is away from WRH, Karen Riddell will serve as acting President and CEO.

