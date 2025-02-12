Municipalities across the region are preparing for a snowy Wednesday afternoon commute.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory and a freezing rain warning for Windsor-Essex .

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is possible with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 centimetres per hour. Snow is expected to transition to freezing rain late Wednesday evening, producing ice build-up near 2 mm.

Jeff Wilson, Division leader of public works with the Municipality of Lakeshore says his crews have 537 kilometers of road to clear.

"We have a very talented group of operators with lots experience," he said. "So we're going to be out there clearing the roads through the night, and trying to make sure that all the residents and travellers in Lakeshore get to where they need to go safely."

Wilson says it's important for kids to steer clear of snowbanks during clearing operations.

"Kids love to play in snow and our operators are aware of the challenges and kids being snowbanks, so we're asking residents to make sure their kids stay out of the snowbanks when we're clearing snow," Wilson said.

Phong Nguy, acting executive director of public works operations with the City of Windsor says the E.C. Row Expressway is high atop the priority list when clearing snow.

"And then of course there are the arterial roads such as Tecumseh, Wyandotte, Howard and so on, and then our collectors also," he said.

Nguy says it's important to drive to conditions.

"Give us a little bit of space, especially when we have to stop," said Nguy. "Don't come right behind the snow plow because when we start, that's when the salt is also starting."

The Town of Essex has declared a Significant Weather Event and is asking residents to adhere to the following guidelines:

Park vehicles off the street when possible and avoid parking vehicles on the sidewalk. This will allow for winter maintenance equipment to efficiently clear snow from roadways. Emergency service vehicles rely on clear roads to respond quickly to emergencies.

When clearing driveways and sidewalks, residents are asked to shovel snow onto lawns, not onto the road.

Decorative items positioned near sidewalks and curbs should be flush with the ground and at least 12 inches away from the edge of sidewalks and curbs. The Town is not responsible for damage to decorative items in the road allowance.

Enwin Utilities is reminding residents that poor weather conditions may cause downed wires. You're advised to stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires and report any to ENWIN at 519-255-2727.

-With files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show