It could be very snowy in the region over the next week.

Windsor-Essex is expected to see approximately 10 centimetres of snowfall this afternoon and evening, before switching to freezing rain late this evening, and then back to snow into Thursday morning.

A special weather statement has been issued for Windsor and Essex County due to snow, freezing rain and rain.

Not only will the region see snow today, but two systems are making their way towards the area with snow expected Saturday and Sunday.

Doug Gillham, meteorologist with The Weather Network, says it's hard to know exactly how much snow the region will see due to the forecasted freezing rain.

"Looking at about 10 centimetres, more to the north, less to the south, we could get a little bit more ice instead of snow. It's going to be easy to bust this forecast. We know we'll get a mess, we're just not quite sure how much of each form we get."

He says the day will be messy.

"Untreated roads will become quite hazardous and that is one of the concerns, you get snow, and then you get some ice pellets and freezing rain, you compact that down. The ground is cold underneath, it's very easy to get that icy. The positive thing is we're not looking at a lot of freezing rain where trees and power lines are a concern."

Gillham says travel over the weekend will be tough.

"Come Monday for Family Day, it's the long weekend, it's going to look more wintry then it has all year. And it's not going to be an easy weekend to be getting around."

Hazardous travel conditions are likely Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Motorists are urged to be cautious.

Temperatures throughout the day Wednesday is around -2 C, with temperatures around -8 C with the wind chill.

