A serious crash over the weekend has one east Windsor resident calling for more to be done to crackdown on speeding drivers using the street as a bypass.

Ian Deck lives in the 1500 block of Tourangeau Road, which he says drivers use to bypass the traffic lights at the nearby intersection of George Avenue and Seminole Street.

"They bypass George Avenue and use our road as a racetrack. Sometimes they do it to miss the light at George and Seminole; they turn on our road and use it as a bypass road, and they go really fast down it and then turn on to Reginald, or they continue all the way down to Milloy," he says.

Deck would like to see something done to get drivers going through the neighbourhood to slow down, whether it's a stop sign, speed bumps, reducing the speed limit, or even closing off part of the road.

"In the middle of the night, we hear motorcycles flying down the road, revving up high. We hear cars all the time, revving up and down the road," he says. "We've got young kids walking up and down the neighbourhood. I've been here for 14 years. I have two young girls, and my neighbors have two young girls; they play in the front yard. We yell out all the time, 'People slow down!' No one listens."

At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 1500 block of Tourangeau Road, between Seminole Street and Reginald Street.

Once on scene, officers learned that a Chevrolet Sonic had travelled northbound at an extremely high rate of speed, went through a stop sign, and collided with several parked vehicles.

A 19-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle by Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Deck wants the city involved to do something because it's getting out of hand, calling it the worst he's seen of any accidents in the neighbourhood.

As a result of Saturday night's crash, a 27-year-old was arrested and faces a charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.