The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 27-year-old driver after a multi-vehicle crash left one person with serious injuries.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 1500 block of Tourangeau Road, between Seminole Street and Reginald Street.

Once on scene, officers learned that a Chevrolet Sonic had travelled northbound at an extremely high rate of speed, went through a stop sign, and collided with several parked vehicles.

A 19-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle by Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and now faces a charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

All other vehicles involved were unoccupied at the time of the collision.

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene and is leading the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223, or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.