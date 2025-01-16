MILWAUKEE - Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker "Mr. Baseball" and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died.

He was 90.

In a statement released by the Brewers, Uecker's family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023.

Uecker, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, signed his first pro contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962.

He lasted six seasons in the big leagues, finishing with a .200 average and 14 homers.

