LONDON — Police say the mother of a newborn baby found on the doorstep of a home in London, Ont., earlier this week has been located.

Police say the baby had a note attached, saying the mother couldn't take care of the child and asking someone to give the baby a good home.

The baby was transported to hospital by paramedic services and was found to be in good condition.

In a Friday news release, London Police said they located the mother and there is no longer concern for her well-being.

They offered no further details about the age or identity of the mother for privacy reasons.

Police say the investigation continues.