LONDON — Police in London, Ont., say they are looking to identify the mother of a newborn baby who was left outside a residence north of the city's downtown core.

London police say shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday a person reported they had found a newborn baby left on a porch of a home.

Officers say the baby had a note attached to it, saying the mother wasn't able to take care of the child and asking someone to give the baby a good home.

They say the baby was transported to hospital by paramedic services and it remains in good condition.

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of the baby's mother and are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating her.

They are asking anyone who may have been in the area between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to come forward with information or footage from dashcams or other video surveillance.