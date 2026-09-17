Most systems back online after regional hospital outage

A critical technology malfunction hit the five hospitals in the Erie St. Clair Region early Saturday morning, affecting multiple systems.

TransForm Shared Service Organization says it has been working around the clock with the vendor who provided the affected platform and says approximately 80 per cent of affected systems have been recovered and returned to service as of Sunday morning.

Computer systems at Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Erie Shores HealthCare, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and Bluewater Health in Sarnia were impacted.

TransForm says the incident was not the result of a cyber attack.

The company says the systems performed as designed by immediately detecting the issue and notifying TransForm.

The company says the hospitals have continued to provide care to patients using their contingency and downtime procedures.