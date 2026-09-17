Windsor and Leamington hospitals experiencing computer system malfunction, causing delays

Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan Campus is shown in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Regional Hospital says a computer systems malfunction is causing delays in patient care services on Saturday morning.

The hospital says the issue is affecting processing, including diagnostic imaging, and patients may experience longer wait times at both its Windsor campuses and Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington.

Officials say IT teams are working to resolve the problem and stress that it is not a cybersecurity incident.

Patients may experience delays as staff work to restore normal operations.