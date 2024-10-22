The Windsor Police Service is expanding a pilot project that will see more frontline patrol officers equipped with in-car cameras and body-worn microphones.

Between June 3 and Sept. 2, 26 frontline officers were equipped with these devices as part of a three-month pilot project.

The expansion will see frontline supervisors equipped with the technology ahead of a planned rollout to all patrol officers in 2025.

The cameras and microphones are designed for use in the general proximity of police vehicles. The system begins recording automatically during vehicle stops and emergency calls for service and can also be activated manually.

The cameras also offer Automatic License Plate Recognition technology, which scans nearby plates to notify officers of stolen vehicles and other infractions.

"Our three-month pilot project showed the true value of these devices," said Deputy Chief of Operational Support Karel DeGraaf. "Equipping frontline officers with cameras and microphones supports our mission of serving the community with professionalism, accountability, and integrity. I look forward to the continued rollout of this technology across our service."

Officers will inform members of the public that they are being recorded at the earliest opportunity during any interaction that involves the use of in-car cameras and body-worn microphones.

The collection, retention, use, and disclosure of personal information obtained from these devices will comply with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.