Something new for Windsor police.

The police service is launching a pilot program where 26 frontline officers will be equipped with body-worn microphones along with the installation of dashboard cameras in their police cruisers.



The program goes live on Monday, June 3 and is designed to better protect officers and foster greater public trust during police interactions.



It's also meant to help improve evidence gathering, and offer additional transparency and accountability by providing an unbiased account of events.



According to the police service, the microphones and cameras will automatically start recording when officers respond to emergency calls for service and during vehicle stops.



They can also be activated manually as needed.



The police service says red lights will flash when the devices are recording.



The program runs until September 2, 2024 and is in accordance with the framework of the Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, and in consultation with the Windsor Police’s volunteer-run Community Consultative Committee.



The police service says the collection, retention, use, and disclosure of personal information obtained from the microphones and cameras will comply with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.



Police say the information gathered through the pilot will be used to determine the viability of using the devices service-wide.

