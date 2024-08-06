A second big drug bust by Windsor police in as many days.

A man is facing numerous charges following a seizure of more than $16,000 in illegal drugs.



Police say members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) stopped a man suspected of being in possession of a firearm in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue last Friday.



A search led police to seize 10 grams of cocaine, 22 Adderall tablets, 7 hydromorphone tablets, and 3 grams of fentanyl.



Following the man's arrest, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Buckingham Road with the assistance of K9 officer Rolex.



The search returned 127.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 26.5 grams of cocaine, 19.5 grams of MDMA, 400 tablets of Adderall, and 100 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.



The total street value of drugs seized in the operation was $16,239.



A 38-year-old man has been charged with:

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely MDMA

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely Adderall/Dextroamphetamine

• Five counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited

• Failure to comply with a release order

• Breach of probation

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

