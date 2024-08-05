A pair of suspects are facing charges after police exucuted a search warrant last Thursday at an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Upon entry into the suite, officers from the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) arrested a man and a woman suspected of trafficking.



Police say a search of the man turned up 31.5 grams of fentanyl.



K9 officer Rolex was brought in and the apartment search turned up 54.6 grams of fentanyl, 68 grams of crack cocaine, 47.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a 9mm handgun, three digital scales, and $2,845 in Canadian currency. The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $31,266.



A 52-year-old man and 47-year-old woman have each been charged with:



-Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

-Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine

-Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

-Unsafe storage of a firearm

-Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence

-Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowing no authority

-Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Additionally, the man has been charged with eight counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited, and the woman has been charged with one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

