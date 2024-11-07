The annual Coats for Kids campaign is in need of more winter coats.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike and Meg', UHC Hub of Opportunities CEO June Muir says distribution begins this weekend but says the campaign is shy of its fundraising goal.

"Our goal was 7,000 coats to collect and we are shy, we're around 3,500 coats," says Muir.

She says other organizations are collecting coats which may be impacting the Coats for Kids campaign.

"I'm seeing a lot of flyers, a few flyers throughout the community where people are so passionate and our community is so giving and they're collecting coats and I'm not sure they know that this Coats for Kids program was established in 1985, so give me a call, let's collaborate and not might be why we're down and also the weather," she says.

Muir says coats are washed after being donated.

"We always say gently used and we do accept new coats as well," says Muir. "A lot of people will purchase new coats, so boys, girls, adults we accept it all and they have to be washable that's key, not wool. Nothing that's dry cleaned but if you can look through your closet and pull out those coats, we'd so appreciate it."

The campaign is also collecting winter hats and gloves.

Muir says donations can be dropped off at the UHC Hub of Opportunities building on Cantelon Drive as well as other locations in Windsor-Essex.