UHC Hub of Opportunities Coats for Kids campaign is now underway.

The non-profit organization is aiming to collect 7,000 new and gently used coats by the end of October.



The coats will be cleaned and distributed to youth and adults in need starting Saturday, Nov. 9.



CEO June Muir says they anticipate the need for coats will be greater this year based off the increase in food bank use.



"People are not able to afford to pay their rent, buy food, so how are they going to buy a coat right? Knowing what's happening in our food bank and in other food banks, we know that the need will increase, so we want to be ready and that's why we've come up with this new goal of 7,000."



She says they are collecting a variety of coats.



"So we need from infant to extra large, women's and men's, because we'll have some adults that will need a coat, and we're here for the adults as well, and we're also here for the children and we know those high school kids need larger coats as well."



Program chair Russ Anderson says collection sites are set up across Windsor-Essex.



"Just look around town, I'll be taking a box to Sobey's out in our side here, and there's a couple schools already and some businesses that have asked. So just look around and you might see the box, or call the Unemployed Help Centre and just say 'where can we take them?'. A lot of people will bring them here."



Hats and mittens are also being accepted and will distributed among the coats.

