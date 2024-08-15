(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy is set to miss the 2024 season.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said McCarthy had surgery to fully repair his meniscus on Wednesday.



The first round pick out of Michigan suffered the injury during the Vikings' preseason opener and stayed in the game despite having a sore knee.



McCarthy was unlikely to begin the season as the team's starting quarterback as Minnesota planned to ease him into the league.



Sam Darnold will likely be taking the snaps when the Vikings begin their season next month.

— with files from MetroSource