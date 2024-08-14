(Eagan, MN) -- The Vikings will not have their first-round rookie quarterback on the field to start off the new season.

Minnesota QB J.J. McCarthy is set to undergo surgery this week to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.



Team doctors will decide during surgery whether McCarthy will need a trim of the meniscus or a full repair.



A trim could allow the 21-year-old to return to action this season, while a full repair could sideline him for his entire rookie campaign.



Veteran signal caller Sam Darnold is now slated to start the season as the Vikings' starting quarterback.

— with files from MetroSource