Mexican Village in Windsor expected to re-open for Carrousel of the Nations

Windsor Eats' Adriano Ciotoli at the 'Master of the Brewniverse' competition in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The Mexican Village in Windsor is expected to be ready for the second weekend of Carrousel of the Nations.

A fire on Monday night in the 400-block of Erie Street East put the event in jeopardy.

It’s being hosted at Windsor Eats and the fire broke out in a connecting business causing smoke to enter the restaurant.

Founder and co-owner Adriano Ciotoli says they’re doing a deep cleaning and will have to pass an inspection before they can re-open.

He says they have enough supplies for Friday and Saturday. “We’re still trying to determine if Sunday is possible just because we’re a bit behind on prepping food and drink and everything for the entire weekend since a lot of margaritas and tacos are sold.”

Ciotoli adds support from the public has been overwhelming. “It’s not surprising knowing the community in Windsor but still surprises me every single time with the response they give when they hear something happens to us. As you can tell it keeps me speechless”, he says.

The village is expected to re-open Friday with tacos and margaritas.

This is the second and final weekend of Carrousel of Nations put on by the Multi-Cultural Council of Windsor and Essex County.