Suspicious Erie Street fire under investigation

A fire in Windsor’s Little Italy is being called ‘suspicious’.

Crews were called to the 400-block of Erie Street East around 10 p.m. Monday.

According to a social media post from “Windsor Eats”, fire broke out in a connecting business and smoke entered their building so it’s unknown if they’ll be able to run the Mexican village again during the second weekend of Carrousel of the Nations.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County says they should know more on Wednesday.

Police are back on the scene today investigating.

There’s no word on the cause, injuries or the extent of damage.