Voting will soon begin by members of both the LaSalle Minor Hockey Association and the Windsor Minor Hockey Association on their future.

A number of public information sessions have been held over the past two months on a potential merger of the two hockey associations.



Both associations have been working diligently to provide important information to parents about the opportunity they have to create a competitive, fun, and meaningful hockey experience for kids in the game.



At the LMHA annual general meeting on April 3, the following motion was presented: that the LaSalle Minor Hockey Association merge with the Windsor Minor Hockey Association beginning the 2025-2026 season, pending approval by the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.



Past president Mike Seguin, who was succeeded at the AGM after eight years as president, says things have been building towards this decision since the fall.



Seguin says they've been transparent about the process all along, and they're respecting the democratic process by giving everyone an opportunity to vote.



"So we decided to an electronic online voting format. And the reason for that is usually a motion like this would be voting on at the AGM once it receives standing, but we know that we don't always get everybody there. Because people work, they've got children, so the online format was the desired one that the board approved," he said.



In order to be approved for voting people need to pre-register online, so officials can ensure people are actual members and in good standing.



That process is underway, and Seguin says they're working to make sure it's all ready to roll before April 15.



Throughout the information sessions, he says they've received a lot of good questions and feedback with only a couple of details still difficult to answer right now.



"How many travel teams there would be, because we would like to have more than one in certain divisions if the enrolment is sufficient. But secondly that enough people tryout to make it feasible because with a larger association we'd be able to offer more opportunities for players to play at the skill level appropriate to their abilities."



Seguin believes mergers of smaller associations is going to be the norm moving forward in Ontario.



Essex and South Point merged to create Talbot Trail, which he says has been a tremendous success, and Amherstburg and Erie are presently engaged in merger discussions in the the local Bluewater League.



Additionally, Seguin was informed that Belle River, Tecumseh, and Riverside are beginning discussions on a potential merger.



"Our concern is not only from a competitive point in representative hockey, but also the viability of the house league. We don't become an outlier and have our association on our own with approximately 850 players where other large associations around us can be upwards of 2,000. We want to be competitive, but at the same time we want to fund a meaningful hockey experience for our players," he said.



Members of the WMHA also received a similar motion at their recent AGM meeting, and members there will vote during the same time period as the LMHA.



Should voting in favour of the merger be successful, Seguin says the 2024-2025 season would stay as it is now, and then both associations would combine for the 2025-2026 season if approved by the OMHA.

