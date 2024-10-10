A new location of Mercato Fresh will officially open its doors to the public today.

The grand opening of the location at 326 Cabana Road East in Windsor will open as of 8 a.m. today.

The company announced in December 2023 about the new location, and had experienced some delays with construction.

This is the third location of the specialty grocery store, which has a store in Chatham-Kent and in east Windsor on Banwell Road.

Marc Romualdi, President of Mercato Fresh, told AM800 News at the end of July that this new location will have an old school bodega-type style to it.

This location replaces the Armando's Pizza Bar at 300 Cabana Road, after they had announced the closure of their dining room.

At the end of August 2024, the company announced they are expanding to Amherstburg at 365 Sandwich Street. That location is expected to open in the spring of 2025.