Mercato Fresh will be opening their new location in south Windsor within the next couple of months.

Marc Romualdi, President of Mercato Fresh, says they're looking to open the location on Cabana Road, near Howard Avenue, in September.

This will be the third location of the specialty grocery store, which has a store in Chatham-Kent and in east Windsor on Banwell Road.

Romualdi says that there has been some slight delays in construction as custom cases are needed within the smaller location.

He says this location will have a boutique feel to it.



"It's going to look like an old school bodega-type store. It's going to have all of the bells and whistles of a Mercato store, but it's going to be run very efficiently. Our warehouse is just down the street so we could supply it five times a day if need be."



He says they've been hearing the excitement from the community.



"There's definitely a lot of feedback in regards to having a store more central, so we can service a lot of LaSalle, south Windsor, area. So it's trying to facilitate that need, and that's what we're here to do."



Romualdi says while they don't have a location just yet, they are looking to expand into Amherstburg.



"We do have an aggressive growth plan in place where we are looking at going and putting a few more stores within our county. And we're looking at going right up the [Highway] 401 after which. The rumours are true. We do have a flavour for all of these unique little towns that we think we would do well in these - Amherstburg, the Town of Kingsville, and in Leamington."

Mercato Fresh is replacing the Armando's Pizza Bar at 300 Cabana Road, after they had announced the closure of their dining room - which officially closed in early January 2024.

The first Windsor location on Banwell Road opened in November 2022.