A west Windsor neighbourhood advocacy organization is holding a Ward 2 byelection candidates night in Sandwich Town on Wednesday.

The evening is presented by Our West End in partnership with Friends of Adie Knox.

Participating candidates will be asked questions drawn at random from advance submissions.

The night will be moderated by former AM800 host, and now 89X afternoon announcer, Dan MacDonald .

Community resident and volunteer with Our West End, Tammy Murray, said 13 of the 15 certified candidates have been confirmed to participate.

"The candidates can address any issues that weren't brought up in their platform pitches, and then after that there's a meet and greet, so that if any question wasn't answered that a resident was concerned about, then they can network with the candidates and ask their questions directly at them," Murray said.

Murray said Ward 2 was previously well represented by Coun. Fabio Costante, who resigned his seat over the summer to begin a role as chief executive officer of the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

"We're just really concerned about who is going to represent the ward now. What are we going to have in the way of partnerships moving forward? We someone who can hit the ground running because the other councillors are already three years into the term," she said.

Murray said the night will be about hearing where candidates stand on hot button issues.

"Like the residential rental license pilot, we have the place-based resources is a great concern to Friends of Adie Knox, and the one in three childhood poverty," Murray said.

The public is welcome to attend in-person beginning at 7 p.m. at St John's Hall, 3294 Sandwich Street. Attendees are asked if they are able to bring a donation for the St John's Sandwich Town Food Bank or consider a donation at the door.

The night will also be live streamed on Our West End's Facebook page .

The Ward 2 byelection will be held on Monday Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Advance voting will take place on Friday Oct. 17 and Saturday Oct. 18, at Campbell Baptist Church, 1821 Wyandotte Street West.