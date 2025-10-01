AM800 host Dan MacDonald is on the move.

MacDonald announced Wednesday that his show, The Dan MacDonald Show, heard weekdays 9 a.m. to noon on AM800, would end on Tuesday Oct. 7.

MacDonald told his audience he was moving back to the FM dial as afternoon host on 89X .

MacDonald said it was a decision not made lightly.

"The past six years on AM800 have meant so much to me. Having a platform in the community and bringing so many different perspectives, debates, and opinions, listener engagement, the calls, the texts, it's just been so much fun. That was very very hard to say goodbye to, I mean, you haven't heard the last of me, I will be in this seat again filling in," MacDonald said.

MacDonald expressed gratitude to his listeners.

"We've had debates, we've had laughs, we've had tears, we went through a pandemic together, and so many changes, but the listeners, I always said from day one that this show is as much theirs as it is mine. It's a community show about us, and I will forever be grateful to the listeners of AM800," he said.

89X was relaunched in late August after a five-year hiatus as Pure Country.

MacDonald is no stranger to the FM dial having had a successful run on then 93.9 The River.

MacDonald said music has always been his number one passion.

"I love music. I love talking about music, playing music. It's always been a guide for me, a motivator, and to set the soundtrack to people's drive home, that's an opportunity at the end of the day I could not turn down. I'm just so so excited. I was pumped with everyone else when 89X came back, I'm even more pumped to be apart of that scene and revival again," MacDonald said.

Effective Wednesday Oct. 8, MacDonald can be heard 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 88.7 FM and online at 89XRadio.com .

All iHeartRadio Canada stations are available across Canada via live stream on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app.