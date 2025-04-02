If you were looking to get your hands on the latest offering from McDonald's, you'll need to wait a little longer.

The McVeggie has sold out in Windsor and in many of its other test markets.

The sandwich, offered in regular and spicy habanero varieties, has a breaded patty made of carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybeans, broccoli and corn. It comes on a toasted sesame bun and is topped with shredded lettuce and sauce.

The sandwich was introduced on March 18 in nine test cities across Canada including Windsor:

Langley, BC

Richmond, BC

Surrey, BC

Brampton, ON

Dieppe, NB

Moncton, NB

Riverview, NB

Sussex, NB

The test was suppose to run until April 14.

"My team has been very happy with the response to the McVeggie," said Windsor owner and operator Jason Trussell. "Guests and crew have shared their love for the sandwich. Enthusiasm for the McVeggie surpassed our highest expectations."

The sandwich sold out in Windsor approximately eight days after it became available.

McDonald's says part of the operations test was to evaluate kitchen operations. In the Windsor market, McDonald's tested cooking the veggie patty in a dedicated fryer, and in other markets it was tested by cooking it in the same fryer as the fish patty in the Filet-O-Fish.

McDonald's says it will now evaluate guest and operator feedback as they, "explore what a potential national rollout could look like".

-With files from The Canadian Press