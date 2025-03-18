McDonald's Canada is trying its hand at a vegetable-based burger — again.

The fast-food chain will test its new McVeggie at a few regions in B-C, Ontario and Nova Scotia until April 14.

The sandwich comes in regular and spicy habanero varieties and is a breaded and fried patty made of carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybeans, broccoli and corn.

The McVeggie follows in the footsteps of the P-L-T, a plant-based Beyond Meat burger McDonald's tested across southwestern Ontario in 2019 and the early months of 2020.

When the test ended, chief marketing officer Francesca Cardarelli says the company realized the sandwich wasn't what consumers were looking for.

While the P-L-T was marketed as a meat-alternative, she says the McVeggie is being positioned instead as a good choice for people with dietary restrictions or diners seeking variety.