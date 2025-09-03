Vegetarians and those looking for different menu offerings from McDonald's will be happy to hear that following a very successful test run, the McVeggie sandwich will be made available at participating restaurants across Canada beginning Tuesday Sept. 16.

Windsor was one of nine test cities that offered the sandwich on a trial basis earlier this year. It sold out in eight days exceeding expectations from McDonald's officials.

The McVeggie features a breaded veggie patty made with a blend of vegetables, including carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybeans, broccoli, and corn, and served with shredded lettuce and a creamy mayo-style sauce on a toasted sesame bun. For those craving a little extra kick, the Spicy Habanero McVeggie is also available, topped with McDonald’s signature creamy Habanero sauce.

McDonald's senior manager of culinary innovation, Jeff Anderson, is one of the chef's directly involved in the creation of the McVeggie.

He told AM800 News that the McVeggie was developed through the company monitoring trends in the market and listening to guest feedback.

"When we saw this as a trend and something that was an opportunity for McDonald's Canada we really wanted to take our time to make sure that we developed something that was delivering on those expectations, as well as satisfying that menu need that Canadian guests are telling us they are looking for," Anderson said.

Anderson said they saw great results and feedback from the test run back in the spring.

"We sold out of our operations test in eight days, or a little over a week, so we're really excited to broaden that test and really give Canadians what they are expecting from McDonald's Canada," he said.

Anderson said he and his team are excited for the national rollout to gather even more feedback from Canadians.

"This specific McVeggie was designed for the Canadian consumer, so we did some testing in Canada and some revisions from the development standpoint to make sure that this sandwich really resonated with the Canadian consumer and hit on those attributes that they love," Anderson said.

Also being made available starting Sept. 16 is a Grilled Cheese Happy Meal and a Lettuce and Tomato Snack Wrap Happy Meal.

Earlier this year, the company also began offering oat beverage for select McCafé beverages.

McDonald's said the menu additions reflect the company’s dedication to offering more variety and accommodating evolving guest preferences.