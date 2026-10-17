Mayoral candidate wants Sandpoint Beach improvements

A candidate running for Mayor of Windsor in the upcoming municipal election has unveiled the final plank of his campaign platform.

Fred Francis held a news conference on Friday outlining his vision for protecting the environment, strengthening neighbourhoods, and improving quality of life for residents.

He says he wants to make Windsor a better place to live, work and raise a family and that means investing in infrastructure, protecting natural areas, maintaining attractive public spaces, and providing modern amenities for residents to enjoy.

Francis says he supports the Sandpoint Beach Master Plan, and wants to improve that area.

“What we can do immediately, we can take down this fencing. What we’re hearing from residents is the fencing is not nice. We can come up with other barriers that increase safety and achieve the objective of safety and security that we want that’s a little bit more attractive. We can come up with better signage that doesn’t make the park look like it’s abandoned or derelict.”

Sandpoint Beach off Riverside Drive was fenced off and closed to swimmers in June 2025 after a 15-year-old drowned and two earlier fatalities.

Francis is one of 11 candidates runnning for Mayor of Windsor.

A full list can be found on the AM800 website.

The municipal election goes Monday, Oct. 26th.