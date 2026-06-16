Wondering who’s running in the 2026 Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent municipal elections? Find all that information here leading up to voting day.
In Windsor-Essex, nominations opened on May 1 and are allowed to be filed during regular business hours until 2 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2026. Voting day will take place on Oct. 26, with advanced voting taking place from Oct. 9 until Oct. 19.
Here are your Windsor nominations:
Mayor
Kat Pasquach
- Email: hello@votekatformayor.ca
- Website: www.votekatformayor.ca
Ward 1 Councillor
There are currently no nominations for Ward 1 councillor.
Ward 2 Councillor
Nick Markham
- Email: nmarkham747@hotmail.com
Ward 3 Councillor
Rabia Kirma
- Email: rabee_1977@yahoo.com
- Phone: 519-980-7331
- Facebook: Rabia Kirma campaign
Ward 4 Councillor
Rasha Zaid
- Email: rasha@rashazaid.ca
- Website: www.rashazaid.ca
- Facebook: Rasha Zaid for Ward 4
- Instagram: rashazaid.ward4
Ward 5 Councillor
Shane Potvin
- Email: hello@shanepotvin.com
- Website: www.shanepotvin.com
Natasha Elizabeth Feghali
- Email: natashafeghali@hotmail.com
- Phone: 519-980-2008
- Website: www.natashaefeghali.com
Ward 6 Councillor
Owen Smith
Email: owenrogersmith@gmail.com
Ward 7 Councillor
Victoria Soluade
- Email: victoriaforward7@gmail.com
- Website: Victoria Soulade For Ward 7
- Facebook: Victoria Soulade for City Councillor - Ward 7
Ward 8 Councillor
There are currently no nominations for Ward 8 councillor.
Ward 9 Councillor
There are currently no nominations for Ward 9 councillor.
Ward 10 Councillor
Adam Ibrahim
- Email: voteadamibrahim@gmail.com
- Facebook: Adam Ibrahim
Here are your Amherstburg candidates:
Amherstburg’s candidate period opened on May 1 and is open until Aug. 21 until 2 p.m. The candidate list will be ‘uncertified’ until Aug. 24, when certification activities will commence.
Mayor
Frank DiPasquale
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: frankdipasquale72@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-981-7558
Chris Gibb
- Email: gibbformayor26@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-981-7559
- Facebook: Chris Gibb for Mayor 2026
Michael Prue - Incumbent
- Email: mprue@amherstburg.ca
- Cell phone: 519-992-5075
Frank Cerasa
- Email: frankcer1950@hotmail.com
- Phone: 519-562-3151
Deputy Mayor
Linden Crain
- Email: crainfordeputymayor@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-560-1254
- Facebook page: Crain for Deputy Mayor
- Website: crainfordeputymayor.com
Bill Petruniak
- Email: petruniak@gmail.com
- Phone: 382-282-6866
Councillor
Tony Pietrangelo
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: antopie@hotmail.com
- Phone: 519-726-6585
Lena Lazanja
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: lanzanja4aburg@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-564-5576
- Facebook: Lena Lazanja for Amherstburg Town Council
TJ Botsford
- Email: tjbotsford2026@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-564-3310
- Facebook: TJ Botsford for Amherstburg Town Council 2026
Here are your Town of Essex candidates:
Mayor
Sherry Bondy - Incumbent
- Email: bondy4essex@gmail.com
- Phone: 226-724-2994
- Facebook: Mayor Sherry Bondy
- Website: sherrybondy.com
Deputy Mayor
Rob Shepley - Incumbent
- Email: shepley4deputymayor@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-791-1999
- Website: robshepley.com
Ward 1
Katie McGuire-Blais - Incumbent
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: katiemblais@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-999-1858
Joe Garon - Incumbent
- Email: joegaron@hotmail.com
- Phone: 519-980-8405
Fred Groves
- Email: vote4fred2026@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-991-2184
Ward 2
Kim Verbeek - Incumbent
- Email: k3verbeek@hotmail.com
- Phone: 519-971-1965
Ward 3
Bill Baker
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Phone: 519-996-0544
- Email: ward3@votebillbaker.com
Corey St-Onge
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: votecoreystonge@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-819-0423
Jason Matyi - Incumbent
- Phone: 519-259-5401
Ward 4
Rachael Mills
- Email: letsconnect.rach@gmail.com
Here are your Kingsville candidates:
Mayor
Roshan Nallaratnam
- Email: roshannallaratnam@gmail.com
Thomas Neufeld
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: tneufeld@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-890-8527
Deputy Mayor
Kimberly DeYong
- Email: kingsvillekim@gmail.com
- Phone: 226-946-7664
Councillor
Sheri Lowrie
- Email: sherilowrie@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-254-5857
Debby Jarvis-Chausse
- Email: kingsvilledebby@gmail.com
Adam Edwards
- Email: adamedwardskingsville@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-791-1819
Here are your Lakeshore candidates:
Mayor
Sam Sinjari
- Email: info@votesam.ca
- Phone: 519-567-3020
- Website: www.votesam.ca
Tracey Bailey - Incumbent
- Email: traceymichelebailey@outlook.com
- Phone: 519-990-2472
- Facebook: Mayor Tracey Bailey
Argo Pace
- Email: apace427@hotmail.com
- Phone: 905-320-4003
Deputy Mayor
Kirk Walstedt
- Phone: 519-999-9027
Ward 1
Ryan Lahoud
- Email: votelahoud@gmail.com
- Phone: 226-340-8454
- Facebook: Ryan Lahoud
Ward 2
There are currently no candidates listed for Ward 2.
Ward 3
There are currently no candidates listed for Ward 3.
Ward 4
There are currently no candidates listed for Ward 4.
Ward 5
Tim McDermott
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: tmcdermottward5@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-791-6312
Ian Ruston
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: i.ruston5@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-996-2093
Ward 6
Larissa Vogler
- Email: larissa_vogler@yahoo.com
- Phone: 519-365-3523
Here are your LaSalle candidates:
Mayor
Crystal Meloche - Incumbent
- Email: crystalmeloche@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-818-6666
Deputy Mayor
Michael Akpata
CTV News has requested a photo.
- Email: michael_akpata@outlook.com
- Phone: 519-817-2638
Councillor
Mike Seguin
- Email: mikeforcouncil@yahoo.com
- Phone: 519-919-1813
- Website: mikeseguin.ca
Tory McKay
- Email: torymckay5@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-1021
- Website: www.torymckay.net
Here are your Leamington candidates:
Mayor
Hilda MacDonald
- Email: hmacdonald53@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-819-4551
Deputy Mayor
Paul Tiessen
- Phone: 519-996-6078
Councillor
Bill Dunn
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: bill.kathydunn@yahoo.ca
- Phone: 519-322-1246
Rielly O’Shaughnessy
- Email: candidateoshaughnessy@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-613-4568
- Facebook: Rielly O’Shaughnessy (Candidate)
John Biekx
- Email: biekxforleamingtoncouncil@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-322-9564
Carol Bell
- Email: bellcarol86@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-816-5899
- Website: carolb.ca
Bruce Medcalf
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: brucemedcalf@yahoo.ca
- Phone: 519-329-0434
Heather Latam
- Email: voteheatherlatam@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-982-3605
Here are your Tecumseh candidates:
Mayor
Joe Bachetti
- Email: teamjoe2026@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-900-7091
- Website: joebachetti.ca
Gary McNamara - Incumbent
Contact information pending, as per Tecumseh’s website.
Deputy Mayor
Tania Jobin
- Email: tanjobin06@gmail.com
- Phone 519-818-0257
Councillors
Ward 1
Darrin Drouillard
- Email: ward1darrin@gmail.com
- Phone: 226-676-0818
- Facebook: Darrin Drouillard for Ward 1 - Tecumseh
- Website: www.darrindrouillard.com
Ward 2
James Dorner
- Email: dornerward2@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-903-3748
- Facebook: Councillor James Dorner - Ward 2 Tecumseh
Antoni Tambunan
- Phone: 519-991-9575
Suanne Hawkins
CTV News has requested contact information.
Ward 3
Leo Demarce
CTV News has requested a photo and contact information.
Chris Elliott
- Phone: 519-903-5232
Ward 4
Brian Houston
- Email: brian@brianhouston.ca
- Phone: 519-562-1042
Ward 5
Marisa Nabbout
- Email: votemarisaward5@gmail.com
- Phone: 519-566-6069
- Facebook page: Marisa Nabbout
Municipality of Chatham-Kent candidates:
Mayor
Darrin Canniff - Incumbent
- Email: info@darrincanniff.com
Lauren Anderson
- Email: lauren@laurenandersonofficial.ca
Michael Bondy
- Email: bondyin2026@gmail.com
Nelson Burm
No contact information available, as per Chatham-Kent’s website.
Ryan Gow
- Email: ryangow11@outlook.com
Ward 1 - South West Kent
Andréa Palmer
- Email: chapmanandrea@icloud.com
- Facebook: Andrea Palmer
Gerhard Taves
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
Email: gerhardtavesckw1@gmail.com
Michael Bond
- Email: mbond.campaign@gmail.com
Mark Authier
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: authierprint@gmail.com
Ward 2 - South East Kent
Matthew Giffin
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: matthewgiffin1@gmail.com
Matt Lamarche
- Email: votemattlamarche@hotmail.com
Brad Snobelen
- Email: snobelen1@gmail.com
- Facebook: Elect Brad Snobelen Ward 2 Chatham Kent Council
Chad Carnie
- Email: chadcarnie@hotmail.com
Hassan Tariq
No contact information listed, as per Chatham-Kent’s website.
Spencer Stinson
- Email: spencer4ward2ck@gmail.com
- Instagram: spencerstinson4ward2ck
Ward 3 - North East Kent
Cory Couture
- Email: couture_cory@hotmail.com
- Facebook: Cory Couture for Ward3 Councillor Chatham Kent
Emery Huszka
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: emery4ward3@mdirect.net
Matthew Pietens
- Email: mattpietens@gmail.com
James Plunkett
- Email: jamesplunkettward3@gmail.com
Mark Huston
- Email: mark4ck@gmail.com
Kyle Carter
- Email: kylecarter028@gmail.com
- Facebook: Kyle Carter for Ward 3 Councillor
Ward 4 - North West Kent
John Cummings
- Email: info@votecummings.org
- Facebook: John Cummings
Kirk Hooker
- Email: kirkhooker38@gmail.com
Rhonda Jubenville
- Email: rhondaj4ward4@gmail.com
Ward 5 - Wallaceburg and area
Brendan Authier
- Email: contact@brendan4ck.ca
- Website: www.brendan4ck.ca
- Facebook: Brendan Authier For Chatham-Kent Council
David Hyatt
- Email: dave-hyatt@hotmail.com
Jason Debuck
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: debuckski@gmail.com
Zac Nicholson
- Email: zac@nicholsonparalegal.com
- Facebook: Zac Nicholson for Ward 5
Loree Bailey
No contact information listed, as per Chatham-Kent’s website.
Chris Young
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: young2026ward5@gmail.com
Steven Burritt
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: stevenburritt@hotmail.com
Ward 6 - North West Chatham
Alysson Storey
- Email: votestorey@gmail.com
Sheila Moir-Martin
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: smmartin481@gmail.com
Ben Labadie
CTV News has sent a photo request.
- Email: ben@peercra.com
Karen Montgomery
- Email: karenmontgomeryward6@outlook.com
- Website: www.karenmontgomery.ca
F. Brian Machado
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: brian.marchadoward6@gmail.com
Ward 7 - North East Chatham
Steve Kenney
- Email: steve@stevekenney.ca
- Website: www.stevekenney.ca
- Facebook: Vote Steve Kenney for Ward 7 2026
Amy Finn
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: finny1820@gmail.com
Larry Hutchins
- Email: larryhutchinsward7ck@gmail.com
Jason Reynolds
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: reynolds4chathamkent@gmail.com
Steve Adkins
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: steveadkins101@gmail.com
Michael Fife
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: drfife.ckcouncil@gmail.com
Doug Robbins
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: voterobbinsck@gmail.com
Dustin Gawne
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: dustin@alternativehighs.ca
Marc King
- Email: kingforcouncilward7@gmail.com
- Facebook: Marc King
Ward 8 - South Chatham
Luke Van Der Vliet
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: lukevandervliet8@gmail.com
Sandra Dorner
- Email: sandradorner134@icloud.com
John Duquette
- Email: johnduquette2026@gmail.com
Andy Fisher
- Email: andyfisher@hotmail.com
Rick Nicholls
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: ricknicholls@protonmail.com
Stephani Shill
- Email: stephanishillward8@gmail.com
- Facebook: Stephani Shill
Scott Thompson
CTV News has sent out a photo request.
- Email: scottthompsonward8@gmail.com
Ryan Drouillard
- Email: ryanjdrouillard@yahoo.com
Paulo Graciano
- Email: paulo.graciano2026@gmail.com
Deb Martin
No contact information listed, as per Chatham-Kent’s website.