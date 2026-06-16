Windsor City Hall seen in Windsor, Ont. on July 28, 2025. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Wondering who’s running in the 2026 Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent municipal elections? Find all that information here leading up to voting day.

In Windsor-Essex, nominations opened on May 1 and are allowed to be filed during regular business hours until 2 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2026. Voting day will take place on Oct. 26, with advanced voting taking place from Oct. 9 until Oct. 19.

Here are your Windsor nominations:

Mayor

Kat Pasquach

Kat Pasquach Kat Pasquach. (Source: Kat Pasquach)

Ward 1 Councillor

There are currently no nominations for Ward 1 councillor.

Ward 2 Councillor

Nick Markham

Nick Markham Nick Markham. (Source: Nick Markham)

Email: nmarkham747@hotmail.com

Ward 3 Councillor

Rabia Kirma

Rabia Kirma Rabia Kirma. (Source: Rabia Kirma campaign/Facebook)

Ward 4 Councillor

Rasha Zaid

Rasha Zaid Rasha Zaid. (Source: Rasha Zaid)

Ward 5 Councillor

Shane Potvin

Shane Potvin Shane Potvin. (Source: Shane Potvin)

Natasha Elizabeth Feghali

Natasha Feghali Natasha Feghali. (Source: Natasha Feghali)

Ward 6 Councillor

Owen Smith

Owen Smith Owen Smith. (Source: Owen Smith)

Email: owenrogersmith@gmail.com

Ward 7 Councillor

Victoria Soluade

VICTORIA SOLUADE - WARD 7 CANDIDATE Victoria Soluade, a municipal election candidate for Ward 7 in Windsor. (Courtesy Victoria Soluade).

Ward 8 Councillor

There are currently no nominations for Ward 8 councillor.

Ward 9 Councillor

There are currently no nominations for Ward 9 councillor.

Ward 10 Councillor

Adam Ibrahim

Adam Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim. (Source: Adam Ibrahim)

Here are your Amherstburg candidates:

Amherstburg’s candidate period opened on May 1 and is open until Aug. 21 until 2 p.m. The candidate list will be ‘uncertified’ until Aug. 24, when certification activities will commence.

Mayor

Frank DiPasquale

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: frankdipasquale72@gmail.com

Phone: 519-981-7558

Chris Gibb

Chris Gibb Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb seen at the site of the former General Amherst High School seen in Amherstburg, Ont. on Oct. 21, 2025. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Michael Prue - Incumbent

Michael Prue Michael Prue is shown in this undated photo. (Michael Prue/Facebook)

Email: mprue@amherstburg.ca

Cell phone: 519-992-5075

Frank Cerasa

Frank Cerasa Source: Frank Cerasa/Facebook.

Email: frankcer1950@hotmail.com

Phone: 519-562-3151

Deputy Mayor

Linden Crain

Linden Crain Linden Crain. (Source: Crain for Deputy Mayor/Facebook)

Bill Petruniak

Bill Petruniak Bill Petruniak. (Source: Bill Petruniak)

Email: petruniak@gmail.com

Phone: 382-282-6866

Councillor

Tony Pietrangelo

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: antopie@hotmail.com

Phone: 519-726-6585

Lena Lazanja

CTV News has sent a photo request.

TJ Botsford

TJ Botsford TJ Botsford. (Source: TJ Botsford)

Here are your Town of Essex candidates:

Mayor

Sherry Bondy - Incumbent

Sherry Bondy - Essex - Oct 2022 Essex mayoral candidate Sherry Bondy as seen on Oct. 19, 2022 ahead of the municipal election. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Deputy Mayor

Rob Shepley - Incumbent

Rob Shepley Rob Shepley. (Source: Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley/Facebook\)

Ward 1

Katie McGuire-Blais - Incumbent

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: katiemblais@gmail.com

Phone: 519-999-1858

Joe Garon - Incumbent

Joe Garon Joe Garon. (Source: Joe Garon)

Email: joegaron@hotmail.com

Phone: 519-980-8405

Fred Groves

Fred Groves Fred Groves. (Source: Fred Groves)

Email: vote4fred2026@gmail.com

Phone: 519-991-2184

Ward 2

Kim Verbeek - Incumbent

Kim Verbeek Kim Verbeek. (Source: Kim Verbeek)

Email: k3verbeek@hotmail.com

Phone: 519-971-1965

Ward 3

Bill Baker

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Phone: 519-996-0544

Email: ward3@votebillbaker.com

Corey St-Onge

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: votecoreystonge@gmail.com

Phone: 519-819-0423

Jason Matyi - Incumbent

Phone: 519-259-5401

Ward 4

Rachael Mills

Rachael Mills Rachael Mills. (Source: Rachael Mills)

Email: letsconnect.rach@gmail.com

Here are your Kingsville candidates:

Mayor

Roshan Nallaratnam

Roshan Nallaratnam Roshan Nallaratnam. (Source: Roshan Nallaratnam)

Email: roshannallaratnam@gmail.com

Thomas Neufeld

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: tneufeld@gmail.com

Phone: 519-890-8527

Deputy Mayor

Kimberly DeYong

Kimberly DeYong Kimberly DeYong. (Source: Kimberly DeYong)

Email: kingsvillekim@gmail.com

Phone: 226-946-7664

Councillor

Sheri Lowrie

Sheri Lowrie Sheri Lowrie. (Source: Sheri Lowrie)

Email: sherilowrie@gmail.com

Phone: 519-254-5857

Debby Jarvis-Chausse

Debby Jarvis-Chausse Debby Jarvis-Chausse. (Source: Debby Jarvis-Chausse)

Email: kingsvilledebby@gmail.com

Adam Edwards

Adam Edwards Adam Edwards. (Source: Adam Edwards)

Email: adamedwardskingsville@gmail.com

Phone: 519-791-1819

Here are your Lakeshore candidates:

Mayor

Sam Sinjari

Sam Sinjari Sam Sinjari. (Source: Sam Sinjari)

Tracey Bailey - Incumbent

Tracey Bailey Tracey Bailey. (Tracey Bailey/.Facebook)

Argo Pace

Argo Pace Argo Pace. (Source: Argo Pace)

Email: apace427@hotmail.com

Phone: 905-320-4003

Deputy Mayor

Kirk Walstedt

Phone: 519-999-9027

Ward 1

Ryan Lahoud

Ryan Lahoud Ryan Lahoud. (Ryan Lahoud/Facebook)

Ward 2

There are currently no candidates listed for Ward 2.

Ward 3

There are currently no candidates listed for Ward 3.

Ward 4

There are currently no candidates listed for Ward 4.

Ward 5

Tim McDermott

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: tmcdermottward5@gmail.com

Phone: 519-791-6312

Ian Ruston

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: i.ruston5@gmail.com

Phone: 519-996-2093

Ward 6

Larissa Vogler

Larissa Vogler Larissa Vogler. (Source: Larissa Vogler)

Email: larissa_vogler@yahoo.com

Phone: 519-365-3523

Here are your LaSalle candidates:

Mayor

Crystal Meloche - Incumbent

LaSalle Councillor Crystal Meloche LaSalle councillor Crystal Meloche had her motion approved by council to ban plastic straws from the Vollmer complex. ( Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor )

Email: crystalmeloche@gmail.com

Phone: 519-818-6666

Deputy Mayor

Michael Akpata

CTV News has requested a photo.

Email: michael_akpata@outlook.com

Phone: 519-817-2638

Councillor

Mike Seguin

Mike Seguin LaSalle Source: Mike Seguin.

Tory McKay

Tory McKay LaSalle Tory McKay. (Source: Tory McKay)

Here are your Leamington candidates:

Mayor

Hilda MacDonald

Hilda MacDonald Hilda MacDonald, Essex County Warden and mayor of Leamington, seen in Oldcastle, Ont. on March 28, 2025. (Kate Otterbein/CTV News Windsor)

Email: hmacdonald53@gmail.com

Phone: 519-819-4551

Deputy Mayor

Paul Tiessen

Phone: 519-996-6078

Councillor

Bill Dunn

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: bill.kathydunn@yahoo.ca

Phone: 519-322-1246

Rielly O’Shaughnessy

Rielly O'Shaughnessy Rielly O'Shaughnessy. (Source: Rielly O'Shaughnessy)

John Biekx

John Biekx John Biekx. (Source: John Biekx)

Email: biekxforleamingtoncouncil@gmail.com

Phone: 519-322-9564

Carol Bell

Carol Bell Carol Bell. (Source: Carol Bell)

Bruce Medcalf

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: brucemedcalf@yahoo.ca

Phone: 519-329-0434

Heather Latam

Heather Latam Heather Latam. (Source: Heather Latam)

Email: voteheatherlatam@gmail.com

Phone: 519-982-3605

Here are your Tecumseh candidates:

Mayor

Joe Bachetti

Joe Bachetti Joe Bachetti. (Source: Joe Bachetti)

Gary McNamara - Incumbent

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara Gary McNamara speaks to CTV News on Jan. 13, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Contact information pending, as per Tecumseh’s website.

Deputy Mayor

Tania Jobin

Tania Jobin Tania Jobin. (Source: Tania Jobin)

Email: tanjobin06@gmail.com

Phone 519-818-0257

Councillors

Ward 1

Darrin Drouillard

Darrin Drouillard Darrin Drouillard. (Source: Darrin Drouillard)

Ward 2

James Dorner

James Dorner James Dorner. (Source: Councillor James Dorner - Ward 2 Tecumseh)

Antoni Tambunan

ANTONI TAMBUNAN Antoni Tambunan, a municipal election candidate for Ward 2 in the Town of Lakeshore. (Courtesy Facebook).

Phone: 519-991-9575

Suanne Hawkins

CTV News has requested contact information.

Ward 3

Leo Demarce

CTV News has requested a photo and contact information.

Chris Elliott

Phone: 519-903-5232

Ward 4

Brian Houston

Brian Houston Brian Houston. (Source: Brian Houston)

Email: brian@brianhouston.ca

Phone: 519-562-1042

Ward 5

Marisa Nabbout

Marisa Nabbout Marisa Nabbout. (Source: Marisa Nabbout/Facebook)

Email: votemarisaward5@gmail.com

Phone: 519-566-6069

Facebook page: Marisa Nabbout

Municipality of Chatham-Kent candidates:

Mayor

Darrin Canniff - Incumbent

Darrin Canniff Mayor-elect Darrin Canniff credits his team, family and community for his win in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Email: info@darrincanniff.com

Lauren Anderson

Lauren Anderson Lauren Anderson. (Source: Lauren Anderson)

Email: lauren@laurenandersonofficial.ca

Michael Bondy

Councillor Michael Bondy Councillor Michael Bondy in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Email: bondyin2026@gmail.com

Nelson Burm

No contact information available, as per Chatham-Kent’s website.

Ryan Gow

Ryan Gow Ryan Gow. (Source: Ryan Gow)

Email: ryangow11@outlook.com

Ward 1 - South West Kent

Andréa Palmer

Andréa Palmer Andréa Palmer. (Source: Andréa Palmer)

Gerhard Taves

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: gerhardtavesckw1@gmail.com

Michael Bond

Michael Bond Michael Bond. (Source: Michael Bond)

Email: mbond.campaign@gmail.com

Mark Authier

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: authierprint@gmail.com

Ward 2 - South East Kent

Matthew Giffin

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: matthewgiffin1@gmail.com

Matt Lamarche

Matt Lamarche Matt Lamarche. (Source: Matt Lamarche)

Email: votemattlamarche@hotmail.com

Brad Snobelen

Brad Snobelen Brad Snobelen. (Source: Brad Snobelen)

Chad Carnie

Chad Carnie Chad Carnie. (Source: Chad Carnie)

Email: chadcarnie@hotmail.com

Hassan Tariq

No contact information listed, as per Chatham-Kent’s website.

Spencer Stinson

Spencer Stinson Spencer Stinson. (Source: Spencer Stinson)

Ward 3 - North East Kent

Cory Couture

Cory Couture Cory Couture. (Source: Cory Couture)

Emery Huszka

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: emery4ward3@mdirect.net

Matthew Pietens

Matthew Pietens Matthew Pietens. (Source: Matthew Pietens)

Email: mattpietens@gmail.com

James Plunkett

James Plunkett James Plunkett. (Source: James Plunkett)

Email: jamesplunkettward3@gmail.com

Mark Huston

Mark Huston Mark Huston. (Source: Mark Huston)

Email: mark4ck@gmail.com

Kyle Carter

Kyle Carter Kyle Carter. (Source: Kyle Carter)

Ward 4 - North West Kent

John Cummings

John Cummings John Cummings. (Source: John Cummings)

Kirk Hooker

Kirk Hooker. Kirk Hooker. (Source: Kirk Hooker)

Email: kirkhooker38@gmail.com

Rhonda Jubenville

022625_CKL Chatham Kent Leamington riding profile candidates ontario election Rhonda Jubenville, New Blue Party of Ontario (Source: New Blue Party of Ontario)

Email: rhondaj4ward4@gmail.com

Ward 5 - Wallaceburg and area

Brendan Authier

Brendan Authier Brendan Authier. (Source: Brendan Authier)

David Hyatt

David Hyatt David Hyatt. (Source: David Hyatt)

Email: dave-hyatt@hotmail.com

Jason Debuck

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: debuckski@gmail.com

Zac Nicholson

Zac Nicholson Zac Nicholson. (Source: Zac Nicholson)

Loree Bailey

No contact information listed, as per Chatham-Kent’s website.

Chris Young

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: young2026ward5@gmail.com

Steven Burritt

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: stevenburritt@hotmail.com

Ward 6 - North West Chatham

Alysson Storey

Alysson Storey Alysson Storey. (Source: Alysson Storey, Councillor, Chatham-Kent, Ontario/Facebook)

Email: votestorey@gmail.com

Sheila Moir-Martin

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: smmartin481@gmail.com

Ben Labadie

CTV News has sent a photo request.

Email: ben@peercra.com

Karen Montgomery

Karen Montgomery Karen Montgomery. (Source: Karen Montgomery)

F. Brian Machado

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: brian.marchadoward6@gmail.com

Ward 7 - North East Chatham

Steve Kenney

Steve Kenney Steve Kenney. (Source: Steve Kenney)

Amy Finn

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: finny1820@gmail.com

Larry Hutchins

Larry Hutchins Larry Hutchins. (Source: Larry Hutchins)

Email: larryhutchinsward7ck@gmail.com

Jason Reynolds

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: reynolds4chathamkent@gmail.com

Steve Adkins

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: steveadkins101@gmail.com

Michael Fife

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: drfife.ckcouncil@gmail.com

Doug Robbins

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: voterobbinsck@gmail.com

Dustin Gawne

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: dustin@alternativehighs.ca

Marc King

Marc King Marc King. (Source: Marc King)

Ward 8 - South Chatham

Luke Van Der Vliet

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: lukevandervliet8@gmail.com

Sandra Dorner

Sandra Dorner Sandra Dorner. (Source: Sandra Dorner)

Email: sandradorner134@icloud.com

John Duquette

John Duquette John Duquette. (Source: John Duquette)

Email: johnduquette2026@gmail.com

Andy Fisher

Andy Fisher Andy Fisher. (Source: Andy Fisher)

Email: andyfisher@hotmail.com

Rick Nicholls

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: ricknicholls@protonmail.com

Stephani Shill

Stephani Shill Stephani Shill. (Source: Stephani Shill)

Scott Thompson

CTV News has sent out a photo request.

Email: scottthompsonward8@gmail.com

Ryan Drouillard

Ryan Drouillard Ryan Drouillard. (Source: Ryan Drouillard)

Email: ryanjdrouillard@yahoo.com

Paulo Graciano

Paulo Graciano Paulo Graciano. (Source: Paulo Graciano)

Email: paulo.graciano2026@gmail.com

Deb Martin

No contact information listed, as per Chatham-Kent’s website.