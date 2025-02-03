Windsor's mayor has announced that he plans to veto city council's decision to save the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel bus.

Mayor Drew Dilkens announced on X that "as a result of the economic threat posed by Donald Trump on my country and community, I intend to veto City Council's decision to continue subsidizing the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel bus that brings 40,000 people to Detroit to spend money every year."

The social media posting goes on to say, "Why would we want to subsidize economic development in the United States when their President is assaulting our communities? We receive almost no benefit in return. In addition, we will be pulling our sponsorship of the Detroit Grand Prix if these tariffs are implemented and will review all other spending to ensure the City of Windsor is maximizing purchases of Canadian made goods. Canada first."

On Jan. 27, city council voted 7-4 not to eliminate the Transit Windsor tunnel bus and special events bus, a move that would result in a $1.4 million cost savings.

Council also voted to increase rates to $20 each way.

Dilkens indicated after that meeting that he would consider vetoing the amendment.

Under Ontario's Strong Mayor powers, Dilkens had 10 days to veto any council amendments.

The council now has 15 days following this veto announcement to overturn the mayor's decision, but that would require two-thirds of the council or eight votes going against the veto.

In 2024, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616, which represents almost 300 Transit Windsor employees, ratified a new collective agreement that includes 10 federally mandated paid sick days for all workers.

The issue has been one of the main reasons behind the push to eliminate the tunnel bus, as the costs associated with the sick days are directly related to the tunnel bus falling under federal jurisdiction.