The union representing Transit Windsor employees believes Windsor's mayor is using the trade war between Canada and the U.S. as 'a convenient excuse' to get rid of the tunnel bus.

Amalgamated Transit Union International Vice President Manny Sforza says the mayor is trying to deflect from the 10 federally mandated sick days that he's been laser-focused on.

Mayor Drew Dilkens announced Monday on X that "as a result of the economic threat posed by Donald Trump on my country and community, I intend to veto City Council's decision to continue subsidizing the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel bus that brings 40,000 people to Detroit to spend money every year."

In 2024, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616, which represents almost 300 Transit Windsor employees, ratified a new collective agreement that includes 10 federally mandated paid sick days.

Because the tunnel bus crosses the Canada-U.S. border, it falls under federal jurisdiction and the sick day provision applies to every transit employee whether they have any involvement with the tunnel bus, resulting in increased costs for the city.

Sforza says the mayor is declaring war on the ATU.

"We bargained in good faith. We did things at the bargaining table to offset some of these costs. The mayor is not being totally honest with the voters and taxpayers, and I would advise the mayor against doing so. He's going to be in a big battle with ATU, I can assure you and the listeners of that," he says.

Sforza says the tariffs are a big concern to all of us.

"Let's be honest, the border is not going to close. Canadians are going to continue to support American sports teams in the City of Detroit, and they're going to continue to travel there. They should have the opportunity to use the tunnel bus that has been in existence for decades," he says.

On Jan. 27, city council voted 7-4 not to eliminate the Transit Windsor tunnel bus and special events bus in the proposed 2025 budget, a move that would have resulted in a $1.4 million cost savings, while also raising the fare to $20 each way.

Under Ontario's Strong Mayor powers, Dilkens had 10 days to veto any council amendments.

The council now has 15 days following this veto announcement to overturn the mayor's decision, but that would require two-thirds of the council or eight votes going against the veto.