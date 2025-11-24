Discussions are taking place to see if smaller bins can be made available as part of a new recycling collection service that's set to begin across Windsor-Essex.

Mayor Drew Dilkens told Monday's council meeting that a call took place last week between the city and the CEO of Circular Materials to discuss the availability of smaller bins for Windsor residents.

"They are working on addressing the concerns. They don't want, from my estimation, to have a disparity between municipalities, and they're trying to find a common pathway to address the concerns," he says. "So I expect fully after that call that there will be a pathway for residents to secure a smaller bin if they can't manage the bin that has already been dropped off."

As of January 1, 2026, Circular Materials, a national not-for-profit organization, will be fully responsible for operating Ontario's recycling program in a new single-stream recycling collection system that will allow all recyclables to be put into one bin.

Homes across Windsor-Essex have already started to receive a new 95-gallon automated cart, but concerns have been raised about the size of the carts and the ability to move them, especially for seniors and those with disabilities, prompting calls to have smaller bins be made available.

On November 20, Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas said residents would soon be able to swap out the oversized 95-gallon recycling for a smaller option.

The breakthrough came after a tense week in which the mayors of Aurora, East Gwillimbury, Georgina, King, Newmarket, and Stouffville publicly pushed back against the recycling provider, Circular Materials.

A statement provided to CTV Windsor by Allen Langdon, CEO of Circular Materials, says, "We have heard feedback from Essex-Windsor residents on having an option for a smaller-sized recycling cart. We are reviewing options for a smaller-sized recycling cart that meets residents' needs and will share more details in the coming week."

Dilkens says a common pathway will come hopefully sooner rather than later by way of communications from Circular Materials.

"They understand the issue, and certainly we're not alone addressing the concerns of our residents, who've said, we can't manage a bin the size of the one that's been dropped off," he says.

Under the new system, old bins, including Herby Curby bins, will no longer be collected once the new system starts.

Commissioner of Infrastructure Services David Simpson told the council they are looking at an opportunity to have the old blue and red bins collected and repurposed to prevent them from ending up in the landfill.